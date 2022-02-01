Digital skilling and e-learning for governments schools to get enhanced

The government announced a slew of digital skilling and digital university-focussed initiatives at the Union Budget 2022.

“Skilling programmes and partnership with the industry will be reoriented to promote continuous skilling avenues, sustainability, and employability. The National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) will be aligned with dynamic industry needs,” the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The government will be launching a Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood – the DESH-Stack e-portal to skill, reskill and upskill citizens through online training. There will be API-based trusted skill credentials, payment and added discovery layers to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Boost in e-learning

Students from marginalised communities, weaker sections and rural areas who are mostly studying in government schools were the most impacted during the last two years of pandemic due to lack of adequate e-learning resources.

The government is now expanding ‘one class-one TV channel’ programme of PM eVIDYA from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all States to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1-12.

For various vocational courses, 750 virtual labs in science and mathematics, and 75 skilling e-labs for simulated learning environment will be set-up in 2022-23.

High quality e-content will be developed for delivering lessons. Teachers too will be helped with developing e-content.

Separately, the FM announced, “A digital university will be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. The University will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub building cutting edge ICT expertise. The best public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub-spokes.”