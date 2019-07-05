‘Focus on infrastructure to have transformational impact’

SuperZop raises ₹8 cr in pre-Series A round
SuperZop, a B2B agri-commerce platform for small kirana stores to procure good quality staples – dry ...
Ranjit Barthakur, Chairman, FICCI North East Advisory Council said, “The budget has taken forward the plan that was set in motion in the interim budget.”
The budget maintained its focus on infrastructure development.
The vision ‘One Nation One Grid’ for electricity and a similar plan for gas grids, water grids, i-ways and regional airports is indeed ambitious and would be transformational in its impact.
Barthakur also welcomed the decision to reduce corporate tax to 25% for companies with turnover up to Rs 400 crore.
This along with initiatives like 2% interest subvention and payment platform for MSMEs will help small and medium industries in the North East and across the country” he added.
Mr. Ashish Phookan, Chairman, FICCI Assam state council said "Assam could also reap benefits from the increased focus on the bamboo industry. He also welcomed the schemes for women led SHGs.
