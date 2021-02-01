Government announces financial assistance package for electricity distribution companies

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The budget announced a financial assistance package of about ₹3.06 lakh crore for India’s ailing electricity distribution companies. The funds will be allotted on a results-based approach tied to the discoms’ financial improvement, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The funds would be spent on infrastructure investment such as installation of prepaid and smart meters, feeder separation.
Presently, all discoms in the country, whether private or state-owned, are monopolies. A framework will be put in place to give choice to the customer in the form of at least two discoms in every market, she said.
Transmission assets of Power Grid Corporation will be rolled out under the asset monetisation programme.
Ujjwala scheme of distribution of LPG cylinder connections will be expanded to include one crore additional households. The city gas distribution network will also be expanded to 100 additional districts in the next three years. In Jammu and Kashmir, a gas pipeline will be commissioned, the finance minister said.
Also read: Researchers at the GLA University, Mathura, have invented a system for a vehicle to transform waste heat from pollution control systems into electric power.
An independent gas transport system operator will be set up to regulate open-access non-discriminatory access to common carrier capacity in gas pipelines, she said.
The central government also aims to Bharat Petroleum in the next fiscal year, she added, while the pipelines of Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and GAIL will be rolled out under the asset monetization programme.
The minister announced that a National Hydrogen Mission will be launched that will aim to scale up generation of hydrogen from green sources.
Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) will get an additional capital infusion of ₹1,000 crore and ₹1,500 crore, respectively.
Also read: Government may announce new scheme for revival of discoms to achieve 24X7 power for all
The minister also announced a hike in the import duty on solar inverters from 5 per cent to 20 per cent and solar lanterns from 5 per cent to 15 per cent, adding that this will give a boost to domestic manufacturing. She also announced that the government will introduce a phased manufacturing plan for solar cells and panels.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...