Economy

Cabinet nod to procure 83 Tejas fighter jets at a cost of ₹45,696 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 13, 2021 Published on January 13, 2021

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved procurement of 73 LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircraft at a cost of ₹45,696 crore, along with design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth ₹1,202 crore.

LCA Tejas Mk-1A variant is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured fighter aircraft. It is equipped with critical operational capabilities to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force.

It is the first ‘Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)’ category procurement of combat aircraft with an indigenous content of 50 per cent which will progressively reach 60 per cent by the end of the programme.

The Cabinet also approved infrastructure development by the Indian Air Force under the project to enable it handle repairs or servicing at its base depot so that the turnaround time is reduced for mission critical systems and will lead to increased availability of aircraft for operational exploitation.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 13, 2021
civil aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.