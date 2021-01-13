Cabinet nod to procure 83 Tejas fighter jets at a cost of ₹45,696 crore

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved procurement of 73 LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircraft at a cost of ₹45,696 crore, along with design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth ₹1,202 crore.

LCA Tejas Mk-1A variant is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured fighter aircraft. It is equipped with critical operational capabilities to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force.

It is the first ‘Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)’ category procurement of combat aircraft with an indigenous content of 50 per cent which will progressively reach 60 per cent by the end of the programme.

The Cabinet also approved infrastructure development by the Indian Air Force under the project to enable it handle repairs or servicing at its base depot so that the turnaround time is reduced for mission critical systems and will lead to increased availability of aircraft for operational exploitation.