Centre invites British government to explore business opportunities in North East

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
The Centre has invited the British Government and the private sector for exploiting business potential in the North East.
This was stated during a virtual meeting with officials of British High Commission by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh.
An official statement said the British officials have appreciated the handicrafts, fruits, vegetables and spices in the North Eastern States and expressed their willingness to brand them and sell the same in the global market. They said that Britain is a pioneer in agri-tech and could explore setting up cold chains in the region on the lines of what they did in Haryana for processing of food products.
Singh welcomed the British Council proposal for collaboration in the education sector for teaching Science and Mathematics in all the eight States of the region and an agreement will soon be signed with the North Eastern Council.
Commenting on the connectivity issues with the region, Singh said that in the last six years, there has been a significant development in terms of road, rail and air connectivity, helping facilitate the movement of goods and persons not only across the region but also across the country.
He said that very soon a train to Bangladesh from Tripura will be run; this will be opening new vistas in the development of this region by providing the entire region access to the seaports.
He also underlined the continued focus of the Union Government to explore the alternate modes of transport that is Inland Waterways (from Brahmaputra to Bay of Bengal) connecting with other countries of the region as a cheaper option for trade, business and transportation.
Singh said that sectors like horticulture, tea, bamboo, piggery, sericulture, spices such as ginger, citrus-fruit, among others have the great potential for export.
