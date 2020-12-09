Centre passes on 6th instalment of borrowing to States to meet GST compensation shortfall

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday released sixth weekly instalment of ₹6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall.
Out of this, ₹5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 States and ₹483.40 crore has been released to the three Union Territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry) who are members of the GST Council. The remaining 5 States — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim — do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.
The Centre is borrowing this amount on behalf of the States and UTs through a special borrowing window to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10-lakh crore in revenue arising on account of GST implementation. The amount in 6th instalments has been borrowed at an interest rate of 4.2 per cent. So far, ₹36,000 crore has been borrowed by the Centre through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7 per cent.
In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.5% of States’ GSDP to the states choosing option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources. So far, permission for borrowing an additional amount of ₹1,06,830 crore has been granted to 28 States under this provision.
Table
Money to States/UTs
(Rs. in Crore)
Name of State / UT
Additional borrowing of 0.50 percent allowed to States
Amount of fund raised through special window passed on to the States/ UTs
Andhra Pradesh
5051
929.97
Arunachal Pradesh*
143
0.00
Assam
1869
400.24
Bihar
3231
1571.14
Chhattisgarh
1792
169.26
Goa
446
337.93
Gujarat
8704
3710.87
Haryana
4293
1751.33
Himachal Pradesh
877
690.95
Jharkhand
1765
91.95
Karnataka
9018
4992.85
Kerala
4,522
642.12
Madhya Pradesh
4746
1827.79
Maharashtra
15394
4820.05
Manipur*
151
0.00
Meghalaya
194
44.99
Mizoram*
132
0.00
Nagaland*
157
0.00
Odisha
2858
1538.05
Punjab
3033
930.88
Rajasthan
5462
1157.77
Sikkim*
156
0.00
Tamil Nadu
9627
2511.68
Telangana
5017
429.45
Tripura
297
91.20
Uttar Pradesh
9703
2417.25
Uttarakhand
1405
932.19
West Bengal
6787
493.45
Total (A):
106830
32483.36
Delhi
Not applicable
2360.08
Jammu & Kashmir
Not applicable
914.22
Puducherry
Not applicable
242.34
Total (B):
Not applicable
3516.64
Grand Total (A+B)
106830
36000.00
* These States have ‘NIL’ GST compensation gap
