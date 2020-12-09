Centre passes on 6th instalment of borrowing to States to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday released sixth weekly instalment of ₹6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall.

Out of this, ₹5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 States and ₹483.40 crore has been released to the three Union Territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry) who are members of the GST Council. The remaining 5 States — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim — do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

The Centre is borrowing this amount on behalf of the States and UTs through a special borrowing window to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10-lakh crore in revenue arising on account of GST implementation. The amount in 6th instalments has been borrowed at an interest rate of 4.2 per cent. So far, ₹36,000 crore has been borrowed by the Centre through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7 per cent.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.5% of States’ GSDP to the states choosing option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources. So far, permission for borrowing an additional amount of ₹1,06,830 crore has been granted to 28 States under this provision.

Table

Money to States/UTs

(Rs. in Crore)

Name of State / UT Additional borrowing of 0.50 percent allowed to States Amount of fund raised through special window passed on to the States/ UTs Andhra Pradesh 5051 929.97 Arunachal Pradesh* 143 0.00 Assam 1869 400.24 Bihar 3231 1571.14 Chhattisgarh 1792 169.26 Goa 446 337.93 Gujarat 8704 3710.87 Haryana 4293 1751.33 Himachal Pradesh 877 690.95 Jharkhand 1765 91.95 Karnataka 9018 4992.85 Kerala 4,522 642.12 Madhya Pradesh 4746 1827.79 Maharashtra 15394 4820.05 Manipur* 151 0.00 Meghalaya 194 44.99 Mizoram* 132 0.00 Nagaland* 157 0.00 Odisha 2858 1538.05 Punjab 3033 930.88 Rajasthan 5462 1157.77 Sikkim* 156 0.00 Tamil Nadu 9627 2511.68 Telangana 5017 429.45 Tripura 297 91.20 Uttar Pradesh 9703 2417.25 Uttarakhand 1405 932.19 West Bengal 6787 493.45 Total (A): 106830 32483.36 Delhi Not applicable 2360.08 Jammu & Kashmir Not applicable 914.22 Puducherry Not applicable 242.34 Total (B): Not applicable 3516.64 Grand Total (A+B) 106830 36000.00

* These States have ‘NIL’ GST compensation gap