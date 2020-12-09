Economy

Centre passes on 6th instalment of borrowing to States to meet GST compensation shortfall

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 09, 2020 Published on December 09, 2020

The AG’s opinion was sought to resolve issue about pending payment of GST compensation to States due to shortage of compensation cess collection   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday released sixth weekly instalment of ₹6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall.

Out of this, ₹5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 States and ₹483.40 crore has been released to the three Union Territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry) who are members of the GST Council. The remaining 5 States — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim — do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

The Centre is borrowing this amount on behalf of the States and UTs through a special borrowing window to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10-lakh crore in revenue arising on account of GST implementation. The amount in 6th instalments has been borrowed at an interest rate of 4.2 per cent. So far, ₹36,000 crore has been borrowed by the Centre through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7 per cent.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.5% of States’ GSDP to the states choosing option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources. So far, permission for borrowing an additional amount of ₹1,06,830 crore has been granted to 28 States under this provision.

Table

Money to States/UTs

(Rs. in Crore)

Name of State / UT

Additional borrowing of 0.50 percent allowed to States

Amount of fund raised through special window passed on to the States/ UTs

Andhra Pradesh

5051

929.97

Arunachal Pradesh*

143

0.00

Assam

1869

400.24

Bihar

3231

1571.14

Chhattisgarh

1792

169.26

Goa

446

337.93

Gujarat

8704

3710.87

Haryana

4293

1751.33

Himachal Pradesh

877

690.95

Jharkhand

1765

91.95

Karnataka

9018

4992.85

Kerala

4,522

642.12

Madhya Pradesh

4746

1827.79

Maharashtra

15394

4820.05

Manipur*

151

0.00

Meghalaya

194

44.99

Mizoram*

132

0.00

Nagaland*

157

0.00

Odisha

2858

1538.05

Punjab

3033

930.88

Rajasthan

5462

1157.77

Sikkim*

156

0.00

Tamil Nadu

9627

2511.68

Telangana

5017

429.45

Tripura

297

91.20

Uttar Pradesh

9703

2417.25

Uttarakhand

1405

932.19

West Bengal

6787

493.45

Total (A):

106830

32483.36

Delhi

Not applicable

2360.08

Jammu & Kashmir

Not applicable

914.22

Puducherry

Not applicable

242.34

Total (B):

Not applicable

3516.64

Grand Total (A+B)

106830

36000.00

* These States have ‘NIL’ GST compensation gap

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 09, 2020
economy (general)
GST
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.