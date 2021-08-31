Economy

Centre releases over ₹13,000 crore aid to Rural Local Bodies

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2021

It’s meant to improve open-defecation free status and supply of drinking water, water recycling and water harvesting.

Finance Ministry on Tuesday announced releasing an amount of over ₹13,000 crore to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) as Grants in Aid. The amount will go to 25 States.

Based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission, this is the first instalment of Tied grants of the year 2021-22. Such grants are released to RLBs to improve two critical services namely: Sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

Out of the total Grant-in-aid allocated for Panchayati Raj institutions, 60 per cent is ‘Tied Grant’. It’s earmarked for national priorities like drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and sanitation. The remaining 40 per cent is ‘Untied Grant’ and is to be utilised at the discretion of the Panchayati Raj institutions for location-specific felt needs, except for payment of salaries.

Tied grants are meant to ensure the availability of additional funds to the RLB over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the State for sanitation and drinking water under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes. The States must transfer the grants to the RLB within ten working days of receiving from the Union Government. Any delay beyond ten working days will result in interest.

Key States (Rs in crore)

State

Amount of RLB Grants released on Aug 31

Total RLB Grants released so far in 21-22.

Andhra Pradesh

581.7

969.50

Gujarat

708.6

1181.00

Haryana

280.5

467.50

Karnataka

713.1

1188.50

Kerala

360.9

601.50

Maharashtra

1292.1

2153.50

Punjab

307.8

860.00

Rajasthan

856.2

2392.50

Tamil Nadu

799.8

2783.23

Telangana

409.5

682.50

Uttar Pradesh

2162.4

3604.00

Published on August 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

drinking water
water supply
rural development
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like