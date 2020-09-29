Centre sets ₹36,000-cr revenue target for PFC in FY21

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has signed its annual performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Power.

The agreement detailed various targets to be achieved by PFC during fiscal 2020-21.

The Centre has set a revenue target of ₹36,000 crore along with various performance-related parameters such as operating profit as percentage of revenue from operation, profit after tax as a percentage of average net worth and non-financial parameters such as the Integrated Power Development Scheme-related parameters.