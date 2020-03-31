Centre to extend IGST, compensation cess exemptions under export schemes till March 2021

Offering some relief to exporters struggling to cope with the effects of the lockdown, the Centre has decided to extend the IGST (Integrated Goods and Service Tax) and compensation cess exemptions for goods procurement under two popular export promotion schemes by a year, till March 31, 2021.

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), the government-owned company providing insurance cover to exporters, is also adopting measures to aid exporters such as extending the time limit for returns, extension requests, default notifications and filing claims, apart from reducing fees, a government official told BusinessLine.

“We understand that exporters are not in a position right now to adhere to timelines or pay additional taxes. The Centre is trying to give them as much policy flexibility as possible to ease the pains of the lockdown,” the official said.

Exporters have been hit hard this month with the pandemic disrupting their production, shipments, orders and payments.

Following the Centre’s latest decision, exemptions on payment of IGST and compensation cess for goods procurement under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme and Advance Authorisation scheme have been extended by a year to March 31, 2021.

Extended deadline

Also, the ECGC has extended the deadline for all returns, extension requests and default notifications till May 31, 2020, as per a communication from the insurance company to stakeholders. The time for filing claim, reply to claim queries and representations has been extended to June 30, 2020. The specific shipment policy expiring in March 2020 has also been extended to June 30, 2020.

Moreover, the ECGC has reduced by 50 per cent its policy proposal fee for policies due to be renewed or issued between March 1 and June 30, 2020.

Discretion has also been extended to exporters, within RBI guidelines, to extend the due date for payment by buyers for shipments accepted earlier and to decide about the release, re-import or abandonment of shipments that reached their destination but have not been cleared by overseas buyers, said the note.