Centre to go for curtailing avoidable expenditure

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Centre has set a target of reducing by 20 per cent the controllable expenditure during current fiscal (FY 2021-22). Officials estimate a saving of ₹1.50-1.60 lakh crore, if it is implemented ‘truly in words and spirits’.
This is second successive year of such an instruction. However, saving is yet to be known when it was done for the first time in FY 21.
“The government has decided that all Ministries/Departments should take steps to curb wasteful/avoidable expenditure and aim for 20 per cent reduction in controllable expenditure,” an Office Memorandum (OM) from Expenditure Department said. With pandemic having the potential to affect the revenue collection, the Finance Ministry is looking for all possible ways to use available resources in best possible way.
The OM further ‘requested’ all the Ministries/Departments to take steps to curtail all avoidable non-scheme expenditure to aim for 20 per cent reduction in controllable expenditure. “Expenditure in 2019-20 may be taken as baseline,” it said. The expenditure related to containment of the Covid-19 pandemic is excluded from the scope of this order, the memorandum said.
A senior government official explained to BusinessLine that non-scheme expenditure number can be arrived at taking data related with expenses on establishment and Grants-in-aid General. “Normally, Grants-in-aid General consist 40 per cent of other central expenditure,” he said. Based on these and taking 2019-20 as the base, saving could be in the range of ₹1.5-1.6-lakh crore, he estimated.
This memorandum has been sent within three days from the announcement by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding reworked vaccine policy and extension of free foodgrain scheme for 80 crore people till Diwali. It has been estimated that purchase of 75 per cent of vaccine production for free jabs and extension of foodgrain scheme could increase the expenditure by ₹1.45 lakh crore. Though the government is hopeful of meeting the increased expenses with possible tax buoyancy during second half, still official believes saving from expenditure plan as proposed in the budget will give more certainty.
The Union Budget for FY 22 has prescribed total expenditure of over ₹34.83 lakh crore. This comprises over ₹29.29-lakh crore of Revenue Expenditure and over ₹5.54 lakh crore of Capital Expenditure. Fiscal deficit has been pegged at over ₹15-lakh crore which is 6.8 per cent of GDP. Now various agencies estimate that with higher expenditure on account of new announcements and possible lower revenue than estimate, fiscal deficit could go up by 40 basis points.
Though the government says it is too early to talk about possible increase in deficit, but the official said that measures for like curtailing non-scheme expenditure from now onwards will be one tool to keep the fiscal deficit in control.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi wasn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...