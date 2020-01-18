CEO Reading List: January 18, 2020

Inflation’s back

Consumer price inflation spiralled well above the RBI target of 6 per cent to 7.35 percent, dashing hopes for an immediate rate cut.

Also read: December retail inflation spikes to 5-year high

No relief

The SC has turned down the plea to grant telcos some relief from their AGR dues.

Read more : Supreme Court dismisses telcos plea seeking relief from AGR dues of ₹1.47 lakh crore

Unused cess

Wonder where all the different cesses that you pay along with your taxes are going? Well, they may just be idling in the Consolidated Fund of India.

Read more: Why is the Government sitting on unutilised cess of ₹3-lakh crore?

Courting controversy

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stirred up controversy by claiming that Amazon is not doing India any favours by investing $1 billion.

Also read: Amazon not doing a favour by investing additional $1 billion in India, says Goyal

Fewer jobs

SBI estimates that slow growth will shrink formal employment by 1.6 million.

Read more | Economic slowdown hits jobs sector: SBI report

Don’t micromanage

India’s business environment needs to be a race track and not an obstacle course, says the Tata Sons Chairman.

Read more | The culture of micromanagement, control needs to go: Tata Sons’ Chairman

Taking off

The strategic sale of Air India is moving ahead, with the government looking to issue norms for Expressions of Interest shortly.

Also read: Govt likely to issue EoI, share purchase agreement for Air India within 3-4 days

No deal yet

Reliance Industries’ plan to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil business to Saudi Aramco, in one of the biggest FDI deals ever, will miss its deadline.

Also read Reliance Ind-Saudi Aramco deal may miss March 31 closure date

Reining in “others”

The government plans to clamp down on products imported into India without a specific HSN code under the “others” category.

Also read: Government will put restrictions on imports of products under ‘others’ category

Affordable luxury

Mumbai is among the cheapest cities in the world to stock up on luxury goods says a report by Julius Baer.

Read more: Mumbai among cheapest cities in the world for luxury goods, says Global Wealth and Lifestyle report

Not out

Dhoni has been left out of BCCI’s central contract list, but his brand is alive and kicking.

Read more: Stumped, but Brand Dhoni is still not out

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan