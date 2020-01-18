CEO Reading List: January 18, 2020

Quick takes
Consumer price inflation spiralled well above the RBI target of 6 per cent to 7.35 percent, dashing hopes for an immediate rate cut.
The SC has turned down the plea to grant telcos some relief from their AGR dues.
Wonder where all the different cesses that you pay along with your taxes are going? Well, they may just be idling in the Consolidated Fund of India.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stirred up controversy by claiming that Amazon is not doing India any favours by investing $1 billion.
SBI estimates that slow growth will shrink formal employment by 1.6 million.
India’s business environment needs to be a race track and not an obstacle course, says the Tata Sons Chairman.
The strategic sale of Air India is moving ahead, with the government looking to issue norms for Expressions of Interest shortly.
Reliance Industries’ plan to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil business to Saudi Aramco, in one of the biggest FDI deals ever, will miss its deadline.
The government plans to clamp down on products imported into India without a specific HSN code under the “others” category.
Mumbai is among the cheapest cities in the world to stock up on luxury goods says a report by Julius Baer.
Dhoni has been left out of BCCI’s central contract list, but his brand is alive and kicking.
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
