The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud led Panel will shortlist candidates on May 20-21 for the three Competition Commission of India (CCI) members’ posts. This comes close on the heels of the Centre appointing Ravneet Kaur, an IAS officer, as the full-time Chairperson of CCI.

Also read: Meet Ravneet Kaur, the new CCI Chairperson

The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) had on January 23 this year invited applications for the three CCI Members posts and kept the last date for submitting applications at March 9. However, last month, this last date for receiving applications was extended to May 1.

Interestingly, in a U-turn, the MCA advertisement of April 2023 had clearly specified that applications from judges of High Courts and District judges would be accepted for the purpose of appraisal, evaluation, and short-listing the candidates for personal interaction.

Also read: CCI formally notifies Regional Offices in three cities

However, their applications must be accompanied with copies of 10 judgments pronounced by them on commercial and complex civil matters.

This is significant as MCA had, in January this year, kept the judges away from the zone of consideration for the posts of members in CCI.

In another important move, the MCA had in the April advertisement stipulated that applications from Advocates, Chartered Accountants, Cost Accountants, and Company Secretaries must be accompanied by copies of income tax returns for the last three years and copies of ten judgments, where they have either argued or provided assistance.

CCI currently has two members, with Sangeeta Verma acting as officiating Chairman.