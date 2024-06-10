Cochin Port Authority is focussing on inviting Expressions of Interest shortly to execute a green hydrogen pilot project, which is expected to start production within a year. “Cochin Port already has existing capabilities and rich experience of handing liquid cargo, especially chemicals like ammonia. The port therefore will be in an advantageous situation to build bunkering facility for green hydrogen and its derivatives”, B Kasiviswanathan, Chairman, Cochin Port Authority said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on the “Pathway for a Successful Green Hydrogen Pilot at Cochin Port”, organised in association with the Indian Ports Association.

According to officials, the port is exploring various project proposals for developing green hydrogen pilots. Cochin Port will invite proposal ideas from stakeholders to finalise the scope of the pilot project. Cochin Port Authority, Indian Ports Association and industry stakeholders will prioritise working together on these proposals.

The ‘Harit Sagar’ - Green Port Guidelines aims to achieve a zero carbon emission goal by establishing ‘Green Ammonia’ bunkers and refuelling facilities at major ports by 2035. With its exceptional connectivity to domestic and international shipping routes, Cochin could serve as a potential testing ground for green hydrogen initiatives. This gives Cochin an opportunity to emerge as a “Lighthouse Port,” setting a precedent for other ports to lead the green hydrogen transition.

Highlighting the progress at VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA), Tuticorin in the development green hydrogen projects, Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairman said the port is planning to close the tender for a 60 KW electrolyser with an aim to commission in next quarter.

KR Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy and General Administration Department, Kerala presented the opportunity the State offers, and said “Kerala is unique, as it offers not only intrinsic demand, but also a strategic location and action plan for developing the hydrogen valley”.

Affordable, accessible and reliable renewable power is essential for the success of green hydrogen projects. The Government of Kerala’s Department of Energy will play a critical role in promoting green hydrogen pilots, leading to the development of green hydrogen hubs.

Vikas Narwal, Deputy Chairman of CoPA and Managing Director of the Indian Ports Association said the project development will be promoted on priority for an expeditious implementation. He said shipping vessels, exports and domestic use in fertilizer units and refinery complexes could be the priority off-takers for this pilot. He assured that Indian Ports Association and Cochin Port Authority will go the extra mile to support this project development and execution.

The workshop, which marked the beginning of the Green Hydrogen Pilot Planning, was attended by over 50 industry partners from 25 institutions, including green hydrogen developers, consumers, electrolyser providers and multilateral organisations.