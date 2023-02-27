The Coal Ministry auctioned 10 blocks with reserves of 1,866 million tonnes (MT) on the first day of the e-auction of commercial coal mines.

Forward auctions for these mines started on Monday. Of the 10 coal mines put up for auction on the first day of the e-auction, six were under the Coal Mines (Special Provision) Act, l, and four were part of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, the Ministry said in a statement.

The auction process for allotting 141 coal and lignite mines, including 133 blocks in the sixth round and eight in the second attempt of the fifth round, was launched in November last year.

While, six coal mines are fully explored, the other four blocks are partially explored coal mines, it added.

The cumulative PRC for these coal mines is 7.9 MTPA (excluding Partially Explored Coal Mines).

Upon operationalisation, the mines will generate annual revenues of around Rs 990 crore calculated at the PRC of these coal mines (excluding Parbatpur Central and Partially Explored coal mines).

The mines will attract capital investment of around Rs. 1,185 crore and will provide employment to about 10,681 people.

The Ministry made a number of reforms in this auction round, including permission to relinquish a part of the mine, reduction in upfront amount and bid security, introduction of the National Lignite Index and no revision of the National Coal Index till operationalisation of the mine, among others.