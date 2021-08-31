Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers shows increase of 1.1 points for July

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The all India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for July has seen an increase by 1.1 points and stood at 122.8.
Compared with June, the increase is 0.90 per cent and when compared with July 2020, the increase is 1.20 per cent.
The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, released July’s data on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres.
“The maximum upward pressure in current index came from miscellaneous group contributing 0.42 percentage points to the total change.
At item level, dairy milk, poultry, mango, carrot, cauliflower, onion, tomato, cooking gas and medicines contributed to the increase along with petrol prices and bus, rail and auto fares.
“However, this increase was largely checked by fresh fish, edible oil, pomegranate, lemon, etc. putting downward pressure on the index,” the Bureau said in a release.
At Centre level, Yamunanagar recorded maximum increase of 4.7 points followed by Goa (3.7), Nagpur (3.6) and Belgaum (3).
Year-on-year inflation for July stood at 5.27 per cent compared to 5.57 per cent for June and 5.33 per cent during July 2020.
Food inflation stood at 4.91 per cent against 5.61 per cent of June and 6.38 per cent during July 2020.
The Labour Ministry added that the moderation in inflation will result into increase in purchasing power in the hands of working class families.
