Corporate frauds: Independent directors face Gordian knot of personal liability

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
With top pay comes more responsibility. Independent Directors cannot wriggle out of personal liability in proven corporate frauds, even if they adopt ring fencing strategies for their personal assets. This is after the company law got amended last year to bring to book all those involved in a corporate fraud and where the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) has proved in a report the occurrence of fraud.
Put simply, Independent directors may not be able to avoid attachment of personal assets arising due to a corporate fraud even if they were to shift them to vehicles such as trusts to escape such liability, say company law experts.
Also read: Making independent directors count
If the authorities are able to prove that the independent directors have been complicit or had even turned a blind eye to a corporate fraud and taken undue advantage or benefit (in form of asset, property or cash), then ring fencing will not help in escaping the personal liability, they said.
This is even as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had in March assured the directors community that there would not be any trigger-happy behaviour towards independent directors and non-executive directors by the authorities and agencies when dealing with such cases of frauds.
The MCA had in this circular highlighted that Section 149 (12) is a non obstante clause, which provides enough protection for independent directors and non-executive directors who were not directly involved in any culpable act. It had specified that the liability would be only in respect of such acts of omission or commission by a company which had occurred with their direct knowledge, attributable through Board processes, and with consent or connivance or where the person had not acted diligently. They ( non promoter and non Key Managerial Personnel) should not be arrayed in any criminal or civil proceedings under the Companies Act, unless the above mentioned criteria is met, the MCA had said.
A big concern before the independent directors community now is that the Government had last year amended the Companies Act 2013 and brought amendments to Section 212 to fasten personal liability (without limitation of such liability) in situations where fraud has taken place in a company and any director, key managerial personnel, other officer of the company or any other person has taken undue advantage or benefit. This will allow the Centre to file an application before NCLT for disgorgement of such asset, property or cash and holding such director, KMP or any other individual liable personally.
One of the main reasons for fewer professionals coming forward to take up role of independent or a non-executive director in corporate India is the fear of damage to their professional and personal reputation, in case of any negative news around the companies. Also, the social ostracism that starts with negative news— it’s as if they are assumed guilty unless proven innocent, which is the anti-thesis of principle of justice, an independent director said.
Also read: Independent directors and brand reputation
Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner, ASC Legal, a law firm, told BusinessLine, “The recent and ever-growing instances of corporate frauds and glaring instances of mismanagement of companies have dented the enthusiasm of independent directors in straddling the important fiduciary functions of assisting in oversight of decision making process. It is rather unfortunate that the liabilities proposed to be tagged with Independent Directors are similar to that of promoter/executive directors. Also another practical tendency which is noteworthy is that many companies still have not availed the D&O (Directors and Officers liability insurance) policy which can assuage and provide some conducive comfort to the Independent Directors”
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...