Countries should meet their pre-2020 climate commitments: Javadekar

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The idea of climate action should not be to move the climate ambition goalpost to 2050, and countries must fulfil their pre-2020 commitments, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.
Representing India at the UN Security Council open debate on "Addressing climate-related risks to international peace and security", Javadekar said climate action needs to go hand in hand with the framework for financial, technical and capacity-building support to countries that need it.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement negotiated under the Framework are the central mechanisms for climate action in a nationally determined manner based on certain fundamental agreed principles, the foremost amongst is “Common but Differentiated Responsibility and Respective Capabilities”, he said.
Citing the 2019 IPCC Special Report “Climate Change and Land” which said extreme weather and climate or slow-onset events may lead to increased displacement, disrupted food chains, threatened livelihoods, and could contribute to exacerbated stresses for conflict, the Minister said even the best science available claims that climate change only exacerbates conflict and is not a reason for conflict and does not threaten peace and security. Therefore it is important to ensure that no parallel tracks for climate negotiations are created, brushing aside the fundamentally agreed principles, Javadekar stressed.
“While climate change does not directly or inherently cause violent conflict, its interaction with other social, political and economic factors can, nonetheless, exacerbate drivers of conflict and fragility and have negative impacts on peace, stability and security; and therefore it is for precisely this reason that developing country’s’ Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement included information on adaptation activities, and the need for finance, technology development and transfer, capacity building, and transparency,” he said.
Javadekar once again reiterated that developed countries’ commitment to jointly mobilise $100 billion per year by 2020 in support of climate action in developing countries has not been realised.
“As primary caregivers, women are often living on the frontline of climate change and have distinct knowledge and experience to contribute to building effective adaptation strategies. There is an urgent need to promote and support the meaningful participation of women and marginalised groups in national-level climate change policy and planning processes,” he observed.
The Minister said India is the only country on track among the G20 nations to meet its climate change mitigation commitments. “We are not only meeting our Paris Agreement targets but will also exceed them,” he said.
Commenting on post-Covid-19 recovery, Javadekar said that India believes that there is a significant opportunity for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their Covid-19 rescue and recovery measures and long-term mitigation strategies that are scheduled to be announced for the reconvened 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in 2021.
The UK is holding the Presidency of the UNSC for February 2021, and one of their Presidency events is to organise this open debate.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...