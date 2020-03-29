Covid-19: Salary and pension load may derail budget in some States

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
The lockdown due to Covid-19 would mean that States with a high budgeted share of committed expenditures (salary, pension and interest payments) are at a higher fiscal risk than those with a low share.
States with low share of committed expenditure will be in a better position to tide over the fiscal crisis, says Jose Sebastian, public finance expert and formerly faculty at the Gulati Institute for Finance and Taxation, Thiruvananthapuram.
Irrespective of the revenue situation, committed expenditures are there to be met. Fiscal risk from the revenue side gets considerably mitigated if the expenditure structure is flexible, Sebastian told BusinessLine. This will obviate the need to divert borrowings to finance these expenditures, and States will be in a better position to set apart resources for agricultural and industrial sectors.
High committed expenditures
On the other hand, States with high committed expenditures will have to use the lion’s share of the borrowed funds to meet the committed expenditures, leaving their productive sectors to languish. This, Sebastian said, calls for a rethinking on the very concept of committed expenditures.
The burden of the coronavirus pandemic has to be shared more or less equally by all citizens. Businesses have declared a salary cut in an attempt to cope with the slowdown. “Is it not incumbent on the government to support businesses that create employment and income for the ordinary people, and public resources?" wonders Sebastian. It is high time the ‘untouchability’ attached to salary and perks of government employees makes way for a level playing field, he feels.
Giving a breakdown, Sebastian said that indirect taxes such as goods and services tax (GST), state excise and sales tax account for nearly 70 per cent of the own revenue of States. The lockdown has brought production and consumption to rock bottom and this is going to impact the revenues from indirect taxes.
Direct taxes are comparably less vulnerable to the Covid-19 disruption but they account for less than 15 per cent of own revenue. Another 15 per cent comes from non-tax revenue sources. Dividends and profits from public sector enterprises, user charges on services in social and economic sectors, and lottery are the major sources of non-tax revenue. The revenue from these sources, except lottery, is least prone to the effect of Covid-19.
States with a wider base of direct, indirect and non-tax sources are more resilient than States that have put all their eggs in one basket. A typical example is Kerala which, in 2016-17, mobilised 58.78 per cent of own revenue from four sources — liquor, lottery, petroleum products and motor vehicles. With the lockdown, the state-owned Beverages Corporation dealing in wholesale and retail marketing of liquor has closed its outlets as well as private bars. Sale of petroleum products too has drastically fallen, while that of lottery and motor vehicles has all but dried up. There may not be many States that find themselves in Kerala’s situation, Sebastian said.
Share of committed expenditure in revenue expenditure of major states-2017-18
State
Revenue
expenditure (Rs Cr)
Committed
expenditure (Rs Cr)
Committed expenditure as a % of revenue expenditure
Andhra Pradesh
1,21,214
62,916
52
Assam
55,481
37,560
68
Bihar
1,02,624
41,794
41
Chhattisgarh
56,230
20,206
36
Gujarat
1,18,060
61,119
52
Haryana
73,257
37,999
52
Jharkhand
50,950
21,365
42
Karnataka
1,42,482
48,460
34
Kerala
99,948
67,407
67
Madhya Pradesh
1,30,264
46,000
35
Maharashtra
2,41,571
1,27,390
53
Odisha
71,837
36,035
50
Punjab
62,465
48,753
78
Rajasthan
1,45,842
71,396
49
Tamil Nadu
1,67,874
93,352
56
Telangana
85,365
46,580
55
Uttarakhand
29,083
20,808
72
Uttar Pradesh
2,66,224
1,12,593
42
West Bengal
1,41,077
80,465
57
(Source: Reserve Bank of India)
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Top five States hit by the virus have only ₹3,552 crore of unutilised District Mineral Foundations Fund
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...