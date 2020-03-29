Covid-19: Salary and pension load may derail budget in some States

The lockdown due to Covid-19 would mean that States with a high budgeted share of committed expenditures (salary, pension and interest payments) are at a higher fiscal risk than those with a low share.

States with low share of committed expenditure will be in a better position to tide over the fiscal crisis, says Jose Sebastian, public finance expert and formerly faculty at the Gulati Institute for Finance and Taxation, Thiruvananthapuram.

Irrespective of the revenue situation, committed expenditures are there to be met. Fiscal risk from the revenue side gets considerably mitigated if the expenditure structure is flexible, Sebastian told BusinessLine. This will obviate the need to divert borrowings to finance these expenditures, and States will be in a better position to set apart resources for agricultural and industrial sectors.

High committed expenditures

On the other hand, States with high committed expenditures will have to use the lion’s share of the borrowed funds to meet the committed expenditures, leaving their productive sectors to languish. This, Sebastian said, calls for a rethinking on the very concept of committed expenditures.

The burden of the coronavirus pandemic has to be shared more or less equally by all citizens. Businesses have declared a salary cut in an attempt to cope with the slowdown. “Is it not incumbent on the government to support businesses that create employment and income for the ordinary people, and public resources?" wonders Sebastian. It is high time the ‘untouchability’ attached to salary and perks of government employees makes way for a level playing field, he feels.

Direct taxes vs indirect taxes

Giving a breakdown, Sebastian said that indirect taxes such as goods and services tax (GST), state excise and sales tax account for nearly 70 per cent of the own revenue of States. The lockdown has brought production and consumption to rock bottom and this is going to impact the revenues from indirect taxes.

Direct taxes are comparably less vulnerable to the Covid-19 disruption but they account for less than 15 per cent of own revenue. Another 15 per cent comes from non-tax revenue sources. Dividends and profits from public sector enterprises, user charges on services in social and economic sectors, and lottery are the major sources of non-tax revenue. The revenue from these sources, except lottery, is least prone to the effect of Covid-19.

Kerala’s unique situation

States with a wider base of direct, indirect and non-tax sources are more resilient than States that have put all their eggs in one basket. A typical example is Kerala which, in 2016-17, mobilised 58.78 per cent of own revenue from four sources — liquor, lottery, petroleum products and motor vehicles. With the lockdown, the state-owned Beverages Corporation dealing in wholesale and retail marketing of liquor has closed its outlets as well as private bars. Sale of petroleum products too has drastically fallen, while that of lottery and motor vehicles has all but dried up. There may not be many States that find themselves in Kerala’s situation, Sebastian said.

Share of committed expenditure in revenue expenditure of major states-2017-18

State Revenue expenditure (Rs Cr) Committed expenditure (Rs Cr) Committed expenditure as a % of revenue expenditure Andhra Pradesh 1,21,214 62,916 52 Assam 55,481 37,560 68 Bihar 1,02,624 41,794 41 Chhattisgarh 56,230 20,206 36 Gujarat 1,18,060 61,119 52 Haryana 73,257 37,999 52 Jharkhand 50,950 21,365 42 Karnataka 1,42,482 48,460 34 Kerala 99,948 67,407 67 Madhya Pradesh 1,30,264 46,000 35 Maharashtra 2,41,571 1,27,390 53 Odisha 71,837 36,035 50 Punjab 62,465 48,753 78 Rajasthan 1,45,842 71,396 49 Tamil Nadu 1,67,874 93,352 56 Telangana 85,365 46,580 55 Uttarakhand 29,083 20,808 72 Uttar Pradesh 2,66,224 1,12,593 42 West Bengal 1,41,077 80,465 57

(Source: Reserve Bank of India)