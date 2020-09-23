Covid concerns: Saudi bans flights to and from India

Saudi Arabia has banned all flights to and from India, Brazil and Argentina.

The September 22 order of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Saudi Arabia, mentions suspension of travel to countries where there is a Covid-19 outbreak.

The order adds that apart from suspending travel to and from the three countries, it is also banning “any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries in the last (14) days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom.”

The order does not include passengers who have official government invitations. The order became public on the day India reported over 56 lakh Covid-19 cases.

Saudi Arabia joins Dubai, which banned AI Express flights for 14 days for carrying two Covid positive passengers. However, the Dubai ban was lifted in a day after the Indian authorities were able to convince the UAE authorities that the airline and passengers should not be penalised for a mistake made by the ground handling agency, a third party that had erroneously allowed the two passengers to board the aircraft.