‘Covishield may trigger extremely rare neurological condition’

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Covishield may trigger symptoms associated with an extremely rare form of neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) in a minuscule set of individuals who were vaccinated, showed two independent reports from India and the UK.
The authors of both reports, however, pointed out that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh such odd cases, but said clinicians should look out for such neurological conditions following the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.
In two separate reports published in the journal Annals of Neurology, teams of neurologists from Kerala and Nottingham University Hospitals in the UK reported an uncommon variant of GBS characterised by facial weakness in a few people who received the vaccine developed jointly by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca.
While doctors from central Kerala reported seven cases among approximately 1.2 million people who received Covishield vaccine, their Nottingham counterparts identified four cases in an area where 7 lakh people received the same AstraZeneca vaccine.
All 11 cases came up in people 10 to 22 days after they receiving the vaccination, the scientists said. GBS, an extremely rare disorder in which one’s immune system attacks the nerves in the peripheral nerve system, is known to be precipitated normally by a bacterial and viral infection. It may be recalled that a Chennai-based volunteer who participated in the clinical trials of AstraZeneca vaccine, carried out in India by Serum Institute of India, producer of Covishield, complained of somewhat similar neurological symptoms in October last year.
“If the link is causal it could be due to a cross-reactive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and components of the peripheral immune system,” wrote the authors of the report from UK.
“It might be causative. It is not a serious or life-threatening condition,” Dr Jonathan Evans, lead author of the the UK study, told BusinessLine.
What intrigued the scientists, however, is the fact that the newly reported cases were nearly 10 times greater than expected.
“Approximately 2-3 months after the vaccination programme commenced in India, we began to notice an uptick in the incidence of GBS in our community. All cases that presented to us during this period had almost the same clinical presentation,” said Dr Boby Varkey Maramattom, lead consultant, neurology, at Aster Medcity in Kochi. According to Dr Maramattom, the corresponding author of the paper on Kerala cases, most patients presented within a few days (usually within 1-2 weeks) of receiving the first dose of the vaccine. They were mostly women and belonged to middle to elderly age groups.
He also said that most of the patients developed rapidly progressive and severe weakness that progressed to respiratory weakness and mechanical ventilation.
“At the time of publication, most of our patients were still disabled and in rehabilitation. Since then, we have encountered 5-6 more cases of GBS in our community with almost the same presentation. Unfortunately we could not perform viral genetic strain assessment due to cost considerations,” said Dr Maramattom.
According to Dr Maramattom, clinicians should know that GBS can occur after AstraZeneca vaccine or possibly other adeno vector viral vaccines.
“Rather than brushing away the association, it is important to report this association to the relevant health authorities. Moreover, rigorous scientific study into the mechanisms of GBS after vaccination may ultimately lead to safer vaccines,” he said.
He also said that the risks of GBS after vaccination are still very low and are eclipsed by the benefits of vaccination. Therefore, these rare side effects should not dissuade the community from the benefits of Covid vaccination.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...