CUTS International wants anti-profiteering fine sent to consumer fund

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
CUTS International has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure that penalties levied under the Central GST Act 2018 for profiteering should be credited to the Consumer Welfare Fund.
CUTS International is a consumer public policy research and advocacy group.
In a letter, CUTS General Secretary Pradeep S Mehta stated that in 1992, through a revision to the Central Salt and Excise Act of 1944, the Consumer Welfare Fund had been formed to credit all money claimed by the manufacturer against excess excise recovery.
Govt tightens the screws on GST evaders
The Consumer Welfare Fund, under the supervision of the Department of Consumer Affairs, provided financial support to promote and defend consumer welfare and raise consumer awareness, while strengthening the country’s consumer movement, particularly in rural regions.
GoM constituted to suggest ways for GST rate rationalisation, eliminate inverted duty structure
“In this fund, the money, which is not refundable to the manufacturers on the basis of litigation, is being credited. After all, the money was collected from consumers by such firms and they would have been unjustly enriched if the amount was refunded to them,” the organisation added.
It noted that, so far, ₹800 crore worth of penalties have been levied by the anti-profiteering authority from business and a further ₹3,000 crore is expected in the future.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...