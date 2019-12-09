Delay in salaries, business downturn main reasons for loan defaults in 2019: Survey

A new survey has revealed that the delay in salaries and business downturn were the two main reasons for debt defaults this year.

The India Delinquency Report 2019 by digital debt collection platform CreditMate used data of over two lakh borrowers from across the country and found that the delay in salaries (36 per cent) and business downturn (29 per cent) were the two main reasons for debt defaults.

Medical emergencies (13 per cent), loss of job (12 per cent) and being out of city or country (10 per cent) were the other main reasons for defaults in payments of EMIs.

“The current economic slowdown is affecting debt recovery across the country,” CreditMate said in a statement on Monday.

The study also revealed that male borrowers accounted for the maximum late payments at 82 per cent while women borrowers accounted for 18 per cent of the late payments.

In terms of the geography of borrowers and debtors, Goa topped the states for the best payment rate, while Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi were the worst performers. Vadodara, Mumbai and Patna were the top performers amongst cities, while Ludhiana, Chennai and Bhopal accounted for the worst payments.