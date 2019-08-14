Discoms owe renewable energy companies over ₹3,000 crore: CEA

Power distribution utilities across the country owe over ₹3,000 crore to renewable energy companies, according to data compiled by the Central Electricity Authority.

Renewable energy generators have raised claims of ₹3,011.87 crore for 5,981.67 MW of power supplied by the companies till July 31, according to information received by the CEA. The highest claim of ₹336.96 crore was raised by Vena Energy Private Ltd for supplying 412 MW of power; but the name of the Discom that owes this amount has not been revealed.

Skeiron Renewable Amidyala Power Private Ltd has raised the second highest quantum of dues at ₹150.12 crore for supplying 226.8 MW of power to the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL). Axis Wind Farms has the third highest dues at ₹100.04 crore for supplying 210 MW power also to APSPDCL.

Power distribution companies of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu face the most number of claims, according to the CEA. There are 27 RE generators that have raised claims against APSPDCL, 25 against The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) and 14 against Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco).

Ten claims each have been raised against the NTPC and the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board and eight against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd.

Earlier this month, the CEA sought information from renewable energy (RE) generation companies regarding their dues from Discoms.

“It has been reported that some RE generating companies are not getting payment for energy supplied to distribution companies on a regular basis. To monitor the position, CEA is considering to maintain the database of all outstanding dues of RE generator with distribution companies,” a letter from the CEA said.