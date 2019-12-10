Domestic auto sales fall by 12 per cent in November

How will developing Jewar airport change the Delhi aviation scene?
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
The automobile wholesale in November continued to decline year-on-year (YoY) with segments like passenger cars, scooters and motorcycle falling by double digits, percentage wise.
However, segments like utility vehicles continue to grow with the likes of Kia Motor's Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, XL6 and Ertiga, and Hyundai Motor's Venue attracting customers month-on-month.
According to the latest data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the domestic sales of utility vehicles grew by 33 per cent to 92,739 units in November as compared with 69,884 units in corresponding period last year.
But, the passenger car sales declined by around 8 per cent YoY to 1,60,306 units during the month, as against 1,79,783 units in the domestic market in same month last year.
This has led to the decline in total passenger vehicles sales to 2,63,773 units in November as compared with 2,66,000 units in November last year.
Scooter sales also declined by 12 per cent to 4,59,851 units in November as compared with 5,21,542 units in November 2018. Similarly, motorcycle sales declined by 15 per cent 8,93,538 units during last month as against 10,49,651 units in corresponding month previous year.
The total commercial vehicles sales too declined by 15 per cent to 61,907 units during last month as compared with 72,812 units in same month last year.
Because of the fall in these segments, the grand total of all categories declined by 12 per cent YoY to 17,92,415 units in the domestic market in November as compared with 20,38,007 units in November 2018.
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...