Domestic auto sales fall by 12 per cent in November

The automobile wholesale in November continued to decline year-on-year (YoY) with segments like passenger cars, scooters and motorcycle falling by double digits, percentage wise.

However, segments like utility vehicles continue to grow with the likes of Kia Motor's Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, XL6 and Ertiga, and Hyundai Motor's Venue attracting customers month-on-month.

According to the latest data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the domestic sales of utility vehicles grew by 33 per cent to 92,739 units in November as compared with 69,884 units in corresponding period last year.

But, the passenger car sales declined by around 8 per cent YoY to 1,60,306 units during the month, as against 1,79,783 units in the domestic market in same month last year.

This has led to the decline in total passenger vehicles sales to 2,63,773 units in November as compared with 2,66,000 units in November last year.

Scooter sales also declined by 12 per cent to 4,59,851 units in November as compared with 5,21,542 units in November 2018. Similarly, motorcycle sales declined by 15 per cent 8,93,538 units during last month as against 10,49,651 units in corresponding month previous year.

The total commercial vehicles sales too declined by 15 per cent to 61,907 units during last month as compared with 72,812 units in same month last year.

Because of the fall in these segments, the grand total of all categories declined by 12 per cent YoY to 17,92,415 units in the domestic market in November as compared with 20,38,007 units in November 2018.