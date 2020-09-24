Domestic crude oil production down 6.3 per cent in August

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
India’s domestic crude oil and condensate production during August 2020 was 6.3 per cent lower than August 2019 levels at 2.6 million tonnes. Production and consumption of petroleum products also registered a decline in August 2020 compared to the same month a year ago. The decline in consumption and production was on account of a muted demand as Covid-19 slowed down economic activities throughout the country.
According to data shared by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the consumption of petroleum products stood at 14.4 million tonnes in August 2020, down from 17.2 million tonnes in August 2019. Production of petroleum products was at 17.9 million tonnes in August 2020, down from 22.2 million tonnes in August 2019.
PPAC also said that crude oil processed during August was 16.1 million tonnes, which was 26.4 per cent lower than August 2019 as compared to a degrowth of 18.8 per cent during July.
Also read: Petroleum Ministry yet to recover ₹3,652.64 crore from exploration firms, says CAG report
Total consumption of natural gas (including internal consumption) for August 2020 was 5,339 million standard cubic meters which was 1.8 per cent lower than the corresponding month of the previous year. The Gross domestic production of natural gas for the August 2020 stood at 2,432 million standard cubic meters which was lower by 9.5 per cent compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.
Also read: Oil holds under $40 as demand uncertainty keeps a lid on gains
Crude oil imports also decreased by 23.4 per cent to 15.2 million tonnes during August as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The Indian basket crude price averaged at $44.19 a barrel during August 2020, significantly lower than the $59.35 a barrel price during August 2019, the PPAC said.
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Construction shows spike in demand; there has also been a rise in contractual assignments
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...