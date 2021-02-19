DRDO’s anti-tank missile systems ‘ready for induction’

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully conducted joint user trials of anti-tank guided missile using the Advanced Light Helicopter platform in desert ranges.

The DRDO has designed and developed these systems - Helina, the army version, and the Dhruvastra, the airforce variant. These are now ready for induction.

Effort appreciated

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Army and Air Force for the achievements. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of teams involved in the successful trials of the missile systems, according to a statement.

Five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range. The missiles were fired in hover and max forward flight against realistic static and moving targets.

Some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks. A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter.

All weather capability

Helina and Dhruvastra are third generation, Lock-on-Before-Launch (LOBL) fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missiles that can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.

The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour.