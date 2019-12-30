Expenditure limit during last quarter of this fiscal lowered to 25%

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
With the exchequer under severe stress, the Finance Ministry has decided to lower the limit for expenditure during remaining period of the current fiscal.
According to an office memorandum by the Budget Division of Economic Affairs Department under the Finance Ministry, considering the fiscal position of the government in the current fiscal, it has been decided to cap the expenditure to 25 per cent of the Budget estimate from 33 per cent during last quarter (January-March).
Similarly the cap for the month of March will be 10 per cent as against the prevalent norm of 15 per cent. For the month of January and February, the revised limit will be 15 per cent as against 18 per cent of of the Budget estimate.
The memorandum has also listed guidelines for incurring expenditure during the remaining period of the current fiscal. Accordingly, it has been decided that if there is a reduction in expenditure ceiling in the revised estimate vis-à-vis the Budget estimate, the expenditure should be restricted to the ceiling indicated in the revised estimate.
In case of any expenditure (through re-allocation of savings within the Grant) requiring prior approval of Parliament, expenditure may be incurred only after obtaining the approval of Parliament through Supplementary Demands of Grants. It has also been decided that in case of additionality agreed in the revised estimate, any additional expenditure may be incurred after having obtained the approval of the Parliament.
All the Central Government Ministries and Departments have been asked to observe the guidelines ‘strictly and regulate the expenditure accordingly in the current financial year.’ However, it has been clarified that items of large expenditure would continue to be governed by the guidelines issued previously.
The last revision in expenditure guidelines took place in 2017 when it was decided to restrict the expenditure to 33 per cent and 15 per cent respectively in the last quarter and last month of the financial year.
This decision has been taken at a time when the fiscal deficit has already exceeded the Budget estimate in the first seven months (April-October) of the current fiscal itself. According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit for April-October period touched ₹7.20 lakh crore.
This is 102.4 per cent of the Budget estimate of ₹7.03 lakh crore which is 3.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Products (GDP).
Now the problem is much lower than estimated collection from tax and non tax especially disinvestment.
The direct taxes net collection for the period April-November was ₹5.56 lakh crore. Though, it is slightly higher than previous year collection of ₹5.47 lakh crore but growth rate is much lower to achieve the target of ₹13.35 lakh crore.
On the GST front, net collection from CGST, IGST and Compensation Cess during April-November was ₹3.98-lakh crore as against ₹5.82-lakh crore during last fiscal. The target for the current fiscal is ₹6.63-lakh crore.
Even collection from disinvestment has not been encouraging. So far ₹17,364.26 crore has been obtained through disinvestment transactions while the target is ₹1.05-lakh crore. Now, the government is betting on three key transactions, BPCL, Air India and the sale of two power utilities (Tehri Hydro and North East Electric Power Corporation) to NTPC.
