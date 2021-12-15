Exports in first half of December rise 44% to $16.46 billion

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Exports in the first two weeks of December posted an increase of 44.41 per cent to $16.46 billion from the comparable period last year per early estimates shared by the government.
Imports increased 52.57 per cent year-on-year to $27.53 billion in the period.
Export, excluding petroleum, oil and lubricants, increased by 29.98 per cent over the comparable period of FY21, the data showed.
Imports, excluding petroleum, also increased in this period by 32.90 per cent over the same period of 2020-21.
The figures have been put together based on data received during the first and second week of December (December 1-14 2021), including both EDI and SEZ.
India’s goods exports in November posted a 27.16 per cent (year-on-year) rise to $30.04 billion while imports increased 56.58 per cent to $52.94 billion.
Exports for April-November increased 51.34 per cent to $263.57 billion over the same period last year, inching towards the annual $400 billion target set by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.
Imports in the April-November period posted a sharp 74.84 per cent increase to $384.34 billion, widening the trade deficit to $120.76 billion compared to $45.66 billion in the same period last year.
