Exports rise marginally in August; trade gap more than doubles to $27.98 billion

PTI | New Delhi, September 14 | Updated on: Sep 14, 2022

In the last five months, exports grew 17.68% to $193.51 billion, while imports grew 45.74% to $318 billion

India's exports rose marginally by 1.62 per cent to $33.92 billion and trade deficit more than doubled to $27.98 billion in August, data released by the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Trade deficit in August 2021 stood at $11.71 billion.

Imports rose by 37.28 per cent to $61.9 billion in August this year.

During April-August FY23, exports registered a growth of 17.68 per cent to $193.51 billion, while imports grew by 45.74 per cent to $318 billion.

Trade deficit widened to $124.52 billion in April-August this fiscal as against $53.78 billion in the same period last year.

Published on September 14, 2022
