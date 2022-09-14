Exports rise marginally in August; trade gap more than doubles to $27.98 billion

India's exports rose marginally by 1.62 per cent to $33.92 billion and trade deficit more than doubled to $27.98 billion in August, data released by the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
Trade deficit in August 2021 stood at $11.71 billion.
Imports rose by 37.28 per cent to $61.9 billion in August this year.
During April-August FY23, exports registered a growth of 17.68 per cent to $193.51 billion, while imports grew by 45.74 per cent to $318 billion.
Trade deficit widened to $124.52 billion in April-August this fiscal as against $53.78 billion in the same period last year.
Published on
September 14, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.