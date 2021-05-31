Finmin imposes definitive anti-dumping duty on ‘Methyl Acetoacetate’ imports from China

The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on “Methyl acetoacetate” imports from China.

This move follows the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR) recommending definitive anti dumping duty on methyl acetoacetate imports from China after sunset review investigation. Laxmi Organics industries Ltd had filed the petition seeking sunset review investigations.

Methyl Acetoacetate are used in the pharmaceutical industry, agrochemical industry, polymer industry and as a reactant in other industries. It is a clear liquid with colourless appearance and is also used as a flavouring agent and in colourants.

The revenue department has now imposed definitive anti dumping duty of $ 0.277 per kilogram on Methyl Acetoacetate produced by Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co Ltd, China. For all other producers and exporters from China, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $ 0.404 per kilogram. This definitive anti dumping duty will last for five years.