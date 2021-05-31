Finmin imposes definitive anti-dumping duty on ‘Methyl Acetoacetate’ imports from China

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on “Methyl acetoacetate” imports from China.
This move follows the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR) recommending definitive anti dumping duty on methyl acetoacetate imports from China after sunset review investigation. Laxmi Organics industries Ltd had filed the petition seeking sunset review investigations.
Methyl Acetoacetate are used in the pharmaceutical industry, agrochemical industry, polymer industry and as a reactant in other industries. It is a clear liquid with colourless appearance and is also used as a flavouring agent and in colourants.
The revenue department has now imposed definitive anti dumping duty of $ 0.277 per kilogram on Methyl Acetoacetate produced by Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co Ltd, China. For all other producers and exporters from China, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $ 0.404 per kilogram. This definitive anti dumping duty will last for five years.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...