FinMin releases Revenue Deficit Grant of ₹7,183 crore to 14 States

The Finance Ministry has released the sixth monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of ₹7,183.42 crore to 14 States.

The instalment, which was released by the Department of Expenditure on Tuesday as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that with the release of the sixth instalment for the month of September, 2022, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the States in 2022–23 has gone up to ₹43,100.50 crore.

West Bengal has received the highest amount of ₹1,132.25 crore in the sixth instalment, followed by Kerala, which has got ₹1,097.83 crore. Andhra Pradesh has received ₹879.08 crore, Himachal Pradesh has received ₹781.42 crore, Punjab has got ₹689.5 crore, and Uttarakhand has got ₹594.75 crore.

“The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Finance Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period,” said the Ministry.

In all, a PDPR Grant of ₹86,201 crore has to be released to 14 States, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal for this fiscal in 12 equated monthly instalments.