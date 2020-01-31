Economic Survey 2020: Growth to rebound to 6-6.5% in next fiscal

The Economic Survey on Friday projected India’s economic growth at 6 to 6.5 per cent in the next financial year starting April 1, saying growth has bottomed out.

Read:

Also Read Economic Survey 2020 Volume I

The growth in 2020-21 compares to a projected 5 per cent expansion in 2019-20.

Read:

Also Read Economic Survey 2020 Volume II

“The deceleration in GDP growth can be understood within the framework of a slowing cycle of growth with the financial sector acting as a drag on the real sector,” it said.

“The government must use its strong mandate to deliver expeditiously on reforms, which will enable the economy to strongly rebound in 2020-21,” it said.

Read:

Also Read Highlights of Economic Survey 2020

The two-volume Survey this year has been printed in lavender colour - the same as the colour of the new 100 rupee currency note, the oldest currency note in circulation in the country.

The Pre-Budget Survey said for wealth to be distributed, it first has to be created and called for looking at wealth creators with respect.

The Survey said government interventions seem to be ineffective in stabilising prices of commodities such as onions.

Read:

Also Read Economic Survey 2020 Statistical Appendix

For boosting growth, it called for new ideas for manufacturing such as ‘assemble in India for the world’ which will create jobs.

To further make it easier to do business, the Survey called for removing the red tape at ports to promote exports as well as measures for easing the start of business, register property, pay taxes and enforcing contracts.

It also called for improving governance in public sector banks and the need for more disclosure of information to build trust. It also talks about dwarfism in the banking sector.

Economic Survey advocates 10 new ideas that benefit markets as well as the economy.