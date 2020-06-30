Free foodgrains, pulses scheme for poor extended till November, says PM Modi

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extending PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November. Initially the scheme was for three months ending June 30.
Under the scheme, 80 crore individuals will continue to get 5 kg of wheat or rice, free of cost per month till November. This will be over and above the foodgrains being made available under the public distribution system through ration shops and subsidised price.
Also, each poor household will get 1 kg of pulses per month free of cost. Modi said that the extension of the scheme will cost over ₹90,000 crore. Adding the first three months’ expenditure, the total spend comes up to ₹1.50 lakh-crore.
“More than 80 crore people have been given ration (5 kg rice/wheat) for three months free of cost, moreover, every family has been given 1 kg dal too free of cost. This is something which has astounded the world,” Modi said a televised address to the nation, his sixth after Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.
Farmers, taxpayers hailed
The Prime Minister said that credit for making this scheme a success goes to two sections of people: farmers and taxpayers.
“This scheme has been implemented because of labour and dedication of you (farmers and taxpayers),” he said.
During this agricultural crop year (July, 2019-June, 2020), total foodgrain production is estimated to touch a record 30 crore tonne. Now, as normal monsoon is expected and kharif sowing is almost 39 per cent higher than last year, foodgrains production is set to increase.
The Prime Minister urged States to implement the ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ with full vigour. This will help people to get subsidised foodgrain, even after they move from their home towns/villages to cities.
Though, Modi noted that lower fatality rate puts India is in a much better situation compared to various other countries, there are still issues of concern.
“Timely lockdown and other decisions have saved lives of lakhs of people in India, at the same time, careless behaviour is slightly increasing since Unlock 1.0 was announced,” he said while adding that during lockdown, laws were followed strictly.
“Now, we all need to exhibit the same level of carefulness. Special attention is required on containment zones. Those breaking the law need to be stopped and made to understand,” he said.
The Prime Minister made it clear that no violator should be spared.
“No one, whether village head or Prime Minister, is above the law. Central and state governments and civil society took full effort to ensure that no poor person sleeps hungry during the lockdown,” he said while adding that timely decisions increase many-fold our capability to deal with the crisis.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...