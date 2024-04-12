The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in a recent order stated that import of products of certain food categories such as milk and milk products and meat and meat products will be allowed from both registered and non-registered foreign food manufacturing facilities till August 31. This comes after the authority received representations from industry stakeholders raising concerns about disruptions in imports.

The Food Safety and Standards (Import) First Amendment Regulations 2021, has provisions that make registration with FSSAI a mandatory condition for foreign food manufacturing facilities which make food products in specified categories for export to India. These categories include milk and milk products, meat and meat products including poultry and fish and their products, egg powder, infant food and nutraceuticals.

The FSSAI said it is in receipt of communications from various stakeholders seeking extension of the transition period for the registration of foreign food manufacturing facilities to avoid disruption in imports.

It has also stated that stakeholders must ensure that the requisite information about these international manufacturing facilities should be shared with FSSAI at least 30 days from the shipment of the cargo. “Stakeholders are encouraged to register or update their facility well in advance at FSSAI online portal ‘ReFoM’ through the competent authority of the exporting country before exporting food products of the said categories to avoid disruption in trade,” the FSSAI advisory stated.

