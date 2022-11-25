The report of the Group of State Finance Ministers’ (GoM) that were tasked to go into GST levy on casinos, online gaming and horse racing will be submitted to the GST Council next week, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Sangma-headed GoM held its final meeting on the issue and is understood to have recommended a GST levy of 28 per cent on online gaming, irrespective of whether it is a game of skill or chance.

However, in the absence of consensus on whether the tax should be levied on only the fees charged by the portal or the entire consideration, including the bet amount received from participants, the GoM has decided to refer all the suggestions to the GST Council for a final decision.

“We will submit the report next week”, Sangma said when asked about the likely timeline for GoM to send the report to the GST Council.

Currently, online gaming attracts 18 per cent GST. The tax is levied on gross gaming revenue, which is the fees charged by online gaming portals.

The GoM in its earlier report submitted to the council in June had suggested a 28 per cent GST on the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee, paid by the player without making a distinction such as games of skill or chance. However, the council had asked the GoM to reconsider its report.

The eight-member GoM include Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Finance Ministers of West Bengal Chandrima Bhattacharya, Gujarat (Kanubhai Desai), Uttar Pradesh (Suresh Kumar Khanna), Telangana (T Harish Rao), and Goa Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit