Govt aims to take food processing facilities to far flung areas: Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the production-linked scheme will help in enhancing the food processing manufacturing capabilities and exports from the country.
In a virtual meeting with the industry leaders of the food processing sector, he said the government aims to take food processing facilities to rural and far flung regions in the country.
The Ministry, which is finalising detailed guidelines of the production linked incentive scheme, had a consultation with the industry leaders during the virtual meeting. The PLI scheme was recently approved by the Union Cabinet.
During the meeting various industry representatives from FICCI, CII, Assocham, PHDCCI and other industry bodies provided suggestions for development of the food processing sector, an official statement added.
Stating that the agriculture and rural sector is the backbone of India's economy, the Minister said that during Covid-19 pandemic, it was observed that despite adversities, the agriculture sector was quite resilient in terms of farmers income and food production. Tomar said that as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, the focus will need to be stepped up on enhancing local production capacity and processing of local products.
He said also work needs to be done increasing food production and farmers income. The Ministry will examine the suggestions of the industry.
The Minister said that demand for frozen food, superfoods, ready-to-eat foods and health foods has increased during Covid-19 and new opportunities in these segments will need to be assessed.
