The Ministry of Power (MoP) has published the Guidelines for Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process for Procurement Power from Grid Connected Wind Power Projects. These guidelines, dated July 26, 2023 were published on August 02, 2023.

These guidelines were issued for procurement of electricity by the procurers from grid-connected wind power projects having bid capacity of 10 MW and above for projects connected to intra-State transmission system; and bid capacity of 50 MW and above for projects connected to inter-State transmission system.

Upon notification of these guidelines in the official gazette, the erstwhile guidelines notified vide no 23/54/2017-R&R dated December 8, 2017, and amendment thereto, shall not be applicable for bids issued subsequent to issuance of these guidelines, said a note.

