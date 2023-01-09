Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in his meetings with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington DC this week, is likely to take up wide ranging issues of India’s interests, including renewal of trade benefits under the generalised system of preferences (GSP) scheme, removal of penal tariffs on steel and aluminium, sorting out regulatory issues on health-related products and speeding up visa approvals.

The US agenda, in the 13th India-US TPF meeting on Wednesday, is likely to include liberalisation of digital trade, IP protection, lowering of import tariffs, redressal of market access restrictions for farm products and prioritisation of labour-related issues, a person tracking the matter said.

“Apart from the long pending issues on the agenda list of both countries, the India-US talks are also likely to take up current issues such as disruptions in supply chains due to the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 situation in China and the need for diversification,” the source said.

Goyal is on an official visit to New York and Washington DC from January 9-11. He will participate in the India-US Trade Policy Forum, which he will jointly lead with Tai on January 11, apart from holding one-on-one talks with Tai and Raimondo.

In his meeting with the Indian community at an event in New Jersey, Goyal asked them to buy India-made products, including handlooms and handicrafts for gifting needs and festive occasions. He also said they should present India investment opportunities to investors in the US and contribute to India’s growth story through philanthropy, knowledge transfers and taking innovation to India, according to an official statement issued by the Commerce Department on Monday.

Issues at hand

GSP scheme for India, that allowed Indian exporters tariff benefits on a number of products, was withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2019 and its restoration is one of India’s many demands. Also important for the country is removal of penal tariffs on Indian steel and aluminium.

“India is hopeful that some of its grievances flowing from the time of Trump administration will be corrected by US President Joe Biden,” the official said. Long delays in appointments for US visas is another irritant for Indian industry that may be discussed at the meetings. The US was India’s top trading partner in 2021-22 with bilateral trade at about $120 billion.