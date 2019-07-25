GST Council meeting rescheduled for July 27

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
The 36th meeting of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has been rescheduled for July 27. The meeting was to be held on Thursday but was called off because of “Finance Minister’s preoccupation.”
It is the first incidence of rescheduling of meeting since setting of GST Council.
According to sources, the meeting has two items. First item is to consider the recommendations of the Fitment Committee on rates for electric vehicles, chargers and hiring of EVs. Initially the proposal was to cut the rate on electric vehicles to 5 per cent from 12 per cent and on chargers to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, and on hiring to 5 per cent from 18 per cent. The second item is to extend the last date for enrolling under alternate composition scheme for service providers. The last date as of now is July 31.
However, sources said that States such as West Bengal and Kerala raised objection of lowering duty. “We do not think income tax incentive and lower GST will cut prices of EVs significantly as of now,” one Senior State Government official said while other advocated for incentive for vehicles based on BS VI norms as this will help the automobile sector which is facing problem because of lower sales.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...