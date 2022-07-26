Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Over 1.6 lakh post offices to make flags available to citizens from August 1

As part of the Central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, over 1.6 lakh post offices will begin making flags available to citizens from August 1. The government is also looking at devising protocols for collection, recycling and disposal of flags.

The Centre aims to have the tricolour hoisted atop more than 20-crore homes across the country from August 13-15 as a tribute to the national flag under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The Ministry of Textiles has identified flag producers to supply them in big quantities. Local tailoiring units and MSMEs have also been roped in for production of flags; States have mobilised self-help groups for production of flags. State and UT governments are mobilising delivery points for flags such as fair-price shops and anganwadi centres. E-commerce companies are also expected to make a variety of flags available on their platforms.

Sources said that the Department of Posts has made arrangements to purchase large number of flags and citizens will be able to purchase flags from over 1.6 lakh post offices from August 1. This is part of the government’s efforts to ramp up last-mile availability of flags in the country.

The Centre is also working on devising standard operating procedures for mass collection of flags as well as make procedures for recycling them, a source added.

Covid vaccination drive

Meanwhile, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has begun providing free precaution doses for all adult eligible population from July 15 till September 15 at government centres. Sources said that vaccination coverage has begun seeing an uptick due to this move in recent times. However, with 181 districts reporting weekly positivity rate of more than 10 per cent (in the week ending July 25), more targeted efforts are being put to increase awareness regarding vaccination among citizens to take their vaccination doses.

For instance, as of July 15, about 4.7 lakh precaution doses were being given on a daily basis and that has now increased to on an average administration of 20 lakh precaution doses per day (based on coverage till July 25).