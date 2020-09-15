Bill to replace insolvency code ordinance introduced in Rajya Sabha

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced in the Rajya Sabha a Bill to replace the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. The Bill is titled Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020.
The Ordinance, which was promulgated on June 5, had prohibited the initiation of insolvency proceedings for defaults arising during the six months from March 25, 2020 (extendable upto one year).
Simply put, no insolvency proceedings can be initiated by either the corporate debtor itself or any of its creditors.
Also read: IBC amendments: Lessons India could have learnt from the world
The Ordinance came as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which had created uncertainty and stress for businesses for reasons beyond their control. It was also felt that during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, it may be difficult to find an adequate number of resolution applicants to rescue the corporate debtor who may default in discharging their debt.
While the Ordinance prohibits insolvency proceedings against the Corporate debtor for defaults occuring during the specified period, it does not disallow such action against the personal guarantor of a corporate debtor.
Also read FinMin directs banks to up the game on personal guarantors to corporate loans
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...