With a heavy legislative agenda, Parliament session to kick off on Monday

Amidst the surprises that the pandemic has been throwing up on the social and economic fronts, the Monsoon Session of Parliament starts from Monday with a heavy agenda for the Lok Sabha on Day One itself. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce three pieces of legislation, besides seeking Parliamentary approval for additional expenditure on the first day.

These three Bills — the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill and the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill — are part of 34 Bills for introduction, consideration and passage during Monsoon Session.

The Session is expected to be stormy — GST Compensation shortfall is expected to become a big issue — with heated debate between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

Stormy session ahead

The government has listed introduction of 23 Bills, many of them to replace ordinances. These include six Finance Ministry-related Bills such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second) Amendment Bill, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill and the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

Amidst farmers’ agitation in Haryana and Punjab, Monday will also see introduction of three key Bills related to the farm sector. These include the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Prices Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. All three will replace ordinances. Three labour Bills are also up for consideration and passage — the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, the Industrial Relations Code and the Code on Social Security. All the three have been vetted by the Standing Committee and now the government is expected to move some amendments incorporating recommendations of the Standing Committee. These three are part of four labour codes projected as big bang labour reforms. The first code on wages has already become a law.

The government will seek to get four Bills passed, which was not sent to Standing Committee. These include the Companies Amendment Bill and the Major Port Authorities Bill.

New normal

Following the protocols created by the new normal, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will work in two shifts – 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm. The Lok Sabha will have morning shift on Monday while from Tuesday, it will function during second shift. The Rajya Sabha will start from Tuesday during first shift. The session will end on October 1.

Besides, there will be no Question Hour and no private member bills. However, members will get answers to questions in written form and all the answers will be laid on the table of the House. The Zero Hour has been slashed to half. Keeping the need for social distancing in mind, members will sit in various chambers and public galleries. The Central Hall will not be accessible for media and ex-MPs. Visitors will also not be allowed.