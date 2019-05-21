Hiring activity sees 16 per cent growth in April

The hiring activity in April 2019 sees a rise of 16 per cent as compared to April 2018, according to a Naukri JobSpeak Index. “The JobSpeak index for the financial year 2018-19 remained consistent with an average 12 per cent growth in hiring,” said Sumeet Singh, CMO, InfoEdge India Ltd. The companies were tapping the talent pool across sectors such as IT, construction and engineering, and FMCG, added Singh.

According to the JobSpeak report, demand for entry-level job-seekers (0-3 years experience) grew by 18 per cent, while mid-level executives (4-7 years experience) grew by 17 per cent.

While, recruitment activity for mid-management roles with 8-12 years of experience grew by 11 per cent, senior management roles with over 13 years of experience recorded a 9 per cent rise. Additionally, hiring for leadership roles with experience of 16 plus years grew by 6 per cent. Demand for software professionals observed a rise of 33 per cent, while HR and administration saw a growth of 28 per cent. However, banking/insurance and education observed a dip of 22 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad saw a growth of 23 per cent, 22 per cent and 19 per cent respectively in the recruitment activity. The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index which calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website.

Data source: Infoedge.in

Interactive: Lavanya Prabhakaran