Hospitality sector seeks govt relief package

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has written to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, seeking a special relief package for the tourism and hospitality sector due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-induced lockdowns.
The association has requested that the Centre treat it as the “most distressed sector due to Covid-19”.
In the letter, the FHRAI mentioned that post the first wave of Covid infections, occupancies at hotels were 1-3 per cent for Q1FY21 and part of Q2FY21; while post the second wave of Covid infections it stood at around 11-16 per cent. Compared to this, pre-Covid occupancy levels hovered around 69 -89 per cent.
The performance of the restaurant segment has been equally dismal. From 80-92 per cent footfalls during pre-Covid times; it dropped to zero during the first wave of the Pandemic; and then stood at 10 -15 per cent during Covid 2.0.
As per industry estimate, the financial losses have led to closure of around 30 per cent of the hotels and restaurants in the country; while remaining establishments continue to run in losses.
The hospitality industry has reported losses of ₹140,000 crore and around 500 lakh jobs were lost due to the pandemic.
FHRAI said the industry was looking forward to some recovery in the present wedding-cum-New Year season. But the sudden surge in fresh Covid infections and the new Omicron-variant had dashed their hopes.
“The restrictions imposed presently are akin to a lockdown and the business in hotels and restaurants are less than 10 per cent in all major locations. This situation will manifold the extensive damages of the sector and it would take nothing less than 5 years for the industry to return to the pre-pandemic levels,” it wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.
Copies of the letter have been shared with the Union Finance Minister and Tourism Minister too.
“Frequent lockdowns and restrictions coupled with travel restrictions have resulted in the industry experience the worst phase. And this current stop-start-stop arrangement hasn’t allowed the hotel industry to have a continuous run,” the industry body wrote.
With another tourist season washed out due to the current spurt in infections and allied restrictions, the industry body foresees many other business establishments in the sector closing down. With sufficient capital already being invested by players, FHRAI has urged the Centre’s intervention in the matter.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Target Maturity Funds are ideal for investors who want some return predictability and have an investment goal ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
Sports writer Suresh Menon journeys into the literary world to share passages and interludes that enrich a ...
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...