The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned FM Radio channels against airing songs or content that glorify alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster or gun culture. The Ministry’s advisory came after Punjab and Haryana High Court took judicial note on the impact of such content on children of impressionable age and that it gives rise to the gun culture.

In an advisory, the Ministry said it has been observed that some FM Radio stations are playing content that were found to be glorifying drugs and alcohol consumption and gun and gangster culture.

The I&B Ministry asked FM Radio stations to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions prescribed in grant of permission agreement (GOPA) and migration grant of permission agreement (MGOPA) and not air any content in violation of these terms and conditions. “Any violation shall entail such penal action as deemed fit in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in the GOPA/MGOPA,” the Ministry’s advisory added.

It stated that FM Radio station operators need to follow the same programme and advertisement code as followed by the All India Radio and broadcast of such songs or content is in violation of the AIR Programme Code. It added that the Centre has the right to impose sanctions for suspension of permission and prohibition of broadcast if any FM Radio operator is found to be in violation of the GOPA/MGOPA content.