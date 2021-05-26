ICAI sets up panel to revamp curriculum, training modules

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
The CA Institute has set up the Committee for Review of Education and Training (CRET) to review the entire syllabus and training module of students pursuing chartered accountancy course, said Nihar Jambusaria, President, ICAI.
This exercise is usually done in a 10-year interval and is due in 2027 as it was last done in 2017. However, the CA Institute has now done this in a five-year interval to make the curriculum and training in tune with the current times.
“This will help new students who registers to be more current and well aware of the rapid advancements in technology and finance. This will make them more acceptable to employers and society,” said Jambusaria.
He highlighted that technology advancements such as blockchain, robotic processes, artificial intelligence and machine learning have completely transformed the way organisations work in the current times, and the current basic curriculum does not cover these in a significant way.
“If we revise our syllabus, introduce these subjects, then students can use technology right on day one after qualification. Similarly, we want our students to be well trained in finance and managerial areas such as negotiations and cross-cultural expertise. We may have to revamp our training modules on aspects like communication and the committee will look into this,” he said.
He said that CRET will engage with top stakeholders and take their inputs.
“Usually it takes one-and-a-half years for CRET to complete its work. We involve all stakeholders such as parents of students, current students, newly qualified members, and practising members in all big regions – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru Pune and Jaipur – and take their inputs. The committee then discusses this and makes suggestions,” said Jambusariya.
