IMTMA to host national productivity summit 2019 in Bengaluru

Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA), the apex body of machine tool makers,is set to hold the 13th edition of National Productivity Summit 2019 on August 20 & 21 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

The National Productivity Summit serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, cross-learning, and networking. The two days summit will enable delegates to learn more about the various facets of manufacturing competitiveness from prominent industry experts as well as the case studies presented by various companies.

The interactive sessions will provide participants with an enriched learning experience, enabling companies to enhance their productivity and train their workforce in the latest technologies and processes for productivity excellence.

Talk on Manufacturing Competitiveness

Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & CEO, JCB India Limited will be the Chief Guest for the summit and Guest of Honour, Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited, will speak on ‘Impact of Productivity on India’s Manufacturing Competitiveness’.

On Day 1 of the summit, G. Parthipan, CEO, Rane TRW Steering Systems will be delivering his keynote address on ‘Adopting modern manufacturing technology to enhance productivity’. Day 2 will see Dr Babu Padmanabhan, Managing Director, and Chief Knowledge Officer, Steer Engineering delivering a keynote address on ‘Innovation as a powerful tool to enhance productivity’.

Chetan Maini, Vice Chairman, Sun Mobility will present his keynote address on Electric Vehicles and their impact on Indian manufacturing. The summit will conclude with the IMTMA-Ace Micromatic Productivity Championship Awards 2019 presentation ceremony.

Case Studies

The IMTMA - Ace Micromatic Productivity Championship Awards, will recognize and reward outstanding efforts from the shortlisted case studies of companies which have excelled in achieving superior performance.

Leading manufacturing companies such as Bosch Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Carborundum Universal, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing, Mahindra & Mahindra, Rane TRW Steering Systems Private Limited, SAAB Engineering, TVS Motor Company Limited, will present their case studies.

Plant Visits

The summit will also feature a concurrent session on productivity improvements in SME sector. Under this, Gala Precision Engineering, Khutale Engineering, and UCAM will present their case studies and contest for the The IMTMA - Ace Micromatic Productivity Championship Awards 2019.

IMTMA will organize pre-summit plant visits on August 19 to help delegates gain a first-hand insight into productivity improvements on the shop floor of the manufacturing companies. Delegates will be taken on a guided tour to Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor Company, Volvo Trucks, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts & Bosch, Dynamatic Technologies, and Volvo Construction Equipment.