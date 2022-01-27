India-Central Asia Summit: PM Modi calls for 30-year roadmap for regional connectivity, cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an ambitious road-map to adopt an integrated approach for regional connectivity and cooperation between India and the Central Asian countries over the next thirty years.

“On behalf of India, I want to make it clear that Central Asia is central to India’s vision of an integrated and stable extended neighbourhood,” Modi said addressing the first India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday virtually.

Presidents of all five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — participated in the meeting.

On the on-going political and economic turmoil in Afghanistan, the PM pointed out that India and the Central Asian countries had the same concerns and objectives for regional security and were worried about the developments in Afghanistan.

“In this context also, our mutual cooperation has become even more important for regional security and stability,” he said.

Primary goal

One of the primary goals of the Summit is to establish that cooperation between India and Central Asia is important for regional security and development, Modi said. He added that it was also important to build an effective structure around the partnership to allow regular interactions between various stakeholders at different levels.

Taking note of the completion of thirty successful years of diplomatic relations between India and Central Asia, Modi said that the two sides have to work for a successful vision for the coming years that would take into account the expectations of the people, particularly the youth, keeping in mind the fast changing world.

Modi pointed out that India has also had successful bilateral relations with all five Central Asian nations. Kazakhstan is an important partner for India’s energy security. Most Indian States, including Gujarat, are also active partners in India’s increased ties with Uzbekistan.

There is cooperation in the area of education and high altitude research with Kyrgyz Repulic, while with Tajikistan, India has long-held defence ties, which are continuously getting stronger. Turkmenistan is an important part of India’s vision in the area of regional connectivity, Modi said.

The PM had paid a visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015 following which there were a number of high-level exchanges.