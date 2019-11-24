India continues to be one of the world’s fastest growing economies despite challenges: RBI official

India continues to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world despite a host of challenges including global economic slowdown, according to a senior official of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Global growth is weak but India is growing and still continues to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” K Jayanthi Anand, Director, RBI, Chennai said here on Saturday. She added that despite all the gloom, the country’s outlook in the medium term continues to be positive.

She was delivering an address in a session titled ‘The challenging economic landscape of today’ on the first day of a two-day Regional CMA Convention 2019 organised by Southern India Regional Council of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI SIRC).

Speaking on the topic, ‘The State of Indian Economy’, Anand said that despite a series of challenges including global slowdown, energy security, infrastructure issues, poverty, regional disparity, the country is poised to grow in the medium to long term period.

“Post global crisis India has made a recovery. India is also making a successful transition from an inward-oriented economy to a more globally outward and integrated economy,” Anand said, adding that any structural reforms will take time and policy support is crucial in the short term especially in consumption, public and private investment.

Speaking on the topic, ‘The Corporate world as microcosm - CMA as a key player’, N Nambi Rajan, Chief Financial Officer, The Hindu Group, said that in this era of disruptive innovation, new technology or process are displacing the established ones and the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) professionals are not far away from the disruptive trend.

Noting CMA as a profession which closely works with business processes, Rajan said, “Whether it is on the technology side or policy making, we continue to see changes happening on a periodic basis. Therefore, the ability of any profession to take on the disruptive changes, requires an attitude change.” Rajan said.

He also listed out some of the qualities to be adopted by the CMA professionals that will help them to reach higher levels in their organisations.

“Taking ownership of the task, ethical approach, accepting objective criticism, knowledge sharing and team building, deep and continuous learning would pave way for performance governance,” Rajan said.

Urging professionals to develop ‘spiritual quotient, Rajan said that companies today expect professionals with such qualities to be at the helm of affairs who can handle any situation in a calm manner.