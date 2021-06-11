India fastest-growing FinTech market, ahead of US in financial innovation: Senator Steve Daines

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Republican Senator Steve Daines said India is the "fastest-growing" FinTech market in the world and far ahead of the US in terms of financial innovation.
The senator from Montana said the US faces a challenge from China, which has launched a digital Yuan, which they hope will one day displace the dollar as the world's dominant reserve currency.
"Even beyond the digital Yuan, it's no secret that China and many other countries are well ahead of us with regard to financial innovation," he said during a Congressional hearing by the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Policy on Central Bank Digital Currency.
"India is among the fastest-growing FinTech markets in the world. In fact, India processed nearly 10 billion more real-time payments than China in 2020, $25.5 billion, versus $15.7 billion for China," Daines said.
He said that compared to India and China, the United States processed just $1.2 billion of real-time payments.
Darrell Duffie, the Adams Distinguished Professor of Management and Professor of Finance at Stanford Graduate School of Business, agreed during the testimony. "At this stage, the United States has fallen behind even India and China with respect to digital currency technology. And the competition for commercial services internationally is very important," Duffie said.
"US banks have been ceding ground to Chinese banks internationally. If the United States wants to compete, it is going to have to invest in technology in this area, particularly with respect to the new uses of digital ledger technology," he added.
Christopher Giancarlo, the former Chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the use of distributed ledger technology with tokenised money may present a future very different from the one known today.
"Today, we think of a global network of banking institutions that have been very useful to the United States in sanctions, power and other areas but also to clean up money laundering and surveil that banking network. But in the future, we may see very different networks of digital currency. There may be a Yuan network. There may be a dollar-based network," he said.
How these networks interact with each other is going to be of critical importance and the work of China in looking at blockchain technology and helping to set the standards of interoperability between these networks is going to be of critical importance.
"Whether we eventually want a digital dollar or not is almost an issue of second-order magnitude. The first issue is that we lead in the technological development and in the standard setting," Giancarlo said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...